FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Maroc Telecom net income group share rises 8.7% to 1.4 billion Moroccan dirhams
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 24, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Maroc Telecom net income group share rises 8.7% to 1.4 billion Moroccan dirhams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom:

* Q1 2.1% increase in consolidated EBITA to MAD 2,466 million ($246.21 million) and 8.7% rise in group share of net income to MAD 1,366 million, at constant exchange rate and excluding exceptional items

* Q1 1.4% growth in group's EBITDA to MAD 4,242 million

* Q1 2.7% increase in group customer base, to reach more than 54 million customers

* 2017 outlook maintained, at constant scope and exchange rates: stable revenues; stable EBITDA; capex approximately 23% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 10.0160 Moroccan dirham) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.