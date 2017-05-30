FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marquee Energy reports expanded 2017 capital program
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Marquee Energy reports expanded 2017 capital program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Marquee Energy Ltd:

* Marquee Energy Ltd. announces strategic financing transaction and expanded 2017 capital program

* Marquee Energy- ‍Marquee has entered into an agreement with crown capital for a $30 million subordinated term loan​

* Marquee Energy - ‍term loan bears an interest rate of 10% per annum over a term of five years and is second lien secured​

* Marquee Energy - ‍has approved a capital budget of approximately $15 million for second half of 2017​

* Marquee Energy- ‍proceeds from term loan will fully repay previous syndicated loan

* Marquee Energy-‍proceeds from term loan will support expanded drilling program of high netback,high rate of return horizontal light oil wells at Michichi​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

