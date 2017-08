May 12 (Reuters) - MARR SPA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 6.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 328.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 304.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SALES PERFORMANCE IN APRIL PLACES SALES FOR THE FIRST FOUR MONTHS IN LINE WITH GROWTH TARGETS FOR THE YEAR