3 months ago
May 8, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Marriott International Q1 earnings per share $0.94

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc:

* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights

* Q1 earnings per share $0.94

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

* Marriott- both North American and worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 3.1 percent in 2017 q1

* Marriott - for 2017 q2, expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar basis for combined company will be flat to up 2 percent in North America

* Marriott says company assumes q2 total fee revenue will total $820 million to $835 million

* Marriott says company assumes full year 2017 total fee revenue will total $3,225 million to $3,295 million

* Marriott says Marriott expects full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA could total $3,100 million to $3,195 million

* Marriott says company expects investment spending in 2017 will total approximately $500 million to $700 million

* Marriott -for 2017 q2 expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar basis for combined co will increase 3 to 5 percent outside North America

* Marriott - for 2017, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis for combined company will increase 1 to 3 percent in North America

* Marriott says for 2017, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis for combined company will increase 1 to 3 percent worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

