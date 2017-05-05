BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Marriott International Inc:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.33per share
* Marriott - declared quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share of common stock, which represents a 10 percent increase over previous quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results