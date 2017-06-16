Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Marriott International Inc:
* Marriott says still analyzing policy directive issued by president trump on June 16 relating to Cuba
* Marriott says effect of policy directive issued by President Trump on co's operations in Cuba may depend on related forthcoming regulations Further company coverage:
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)