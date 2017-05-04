BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports Q1 earnings per share $1

May 4 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp:
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - reaffirms guidance for full year 2017
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.22
* Q1 earnings per share $1.21
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp qtrly total revenues $487.5 million versus $419.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $475.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.25, revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S