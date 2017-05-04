FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports Q1 earnings per share $1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp:

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - reaffirms guidance for full year 2017

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.22

* Q1 earnings per share $1.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp qtrly total revenues $487.5 million versus $419.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $475.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.25, revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

