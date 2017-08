March 29 (Reuters) - Marrone Bio Innovations Inc:

* Marrone Bio Innovations reports fourth quarter and record full year 2016 results

* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - company grew total GAAP revenues for Q4 of 2016 by 40.6% to $2.7 million as compared to $1.9 million in Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S