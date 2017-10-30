FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2017 / 12:57 PM / in 7 minutes

BRIEF-Marrone Bio Innovations receives EPA approval for novel biofungicide

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Marrone Bio Innovations Inc:

* Marrone Bio Innovations receives EPA approval for novel biofungicide

* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - ‍received approval from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on its newest biological fungicide, Stargus​

* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - ‍MBI expects first sales when state registrations are granted​

* Marrone Bio Innovations - biofungicide has been submitted to Canada, Mexico for approval & dossier is being prepared for Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

