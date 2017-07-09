MIDEAST STOCKS-Slump in oil may weigh on Gulf, surprise rate hike may hurt Egypt
DUBAI, July 9 A sharp decline in crude oil prices is likely to drag on Gulf stock markets on Sunday, while a surprise interest rate hike may weigh on shares in Egypt.
July 9 Marseilia Egyptian Gulf Real Estate Investment:
* Qtrly net profit after tax EGP 3.7 million versus EGP 26 million year ago
* Qtrly sales EGP 84.5 million versus EGP 166.9 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2sCNb1U) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, July 9 A sharp decline in crude oil prices is likely to drag on Gulf stock markets on Sunday, while a surprise interest rate hike may weigh on shares in Egypt.
* Bank curbs force HK buyers to tap shadow lenders as prices rise