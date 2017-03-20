BRIEF-Marston's announces new bank facility to replace 257.5 mln pounds existing facility

March 20 (Reuters) - Marston's Plc:

* Has agreed a new bank facility to replace 257.5 mln pounds existing facility which was due to expire in November 2018

* New facility extends to March 2022

* Comprises a 320 million pounds loan commitment, with an incremental 40 million pounds accordion facility providing additional flexibility, at improved terms

* New facility will be provided by Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, Santander and Bank Of Ireland