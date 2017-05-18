May 18 Marston's Plc

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 2.7 percent to 33.7 million stg

* Interim dividend up 3.8 percent to 2.7 penceper share

* H1 revenue rose 4.5 percent to 202.6 million stg

* Interim results for 26 weeks ended 1 april 2017

* Revenue and earnings growth despite easter falling later this year in second half

* Easter impact on profit before tax estimated at £1.5 million

* Statutory profit before tax up 61% reflecting positive movement in valuation of swaps for period