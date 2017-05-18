FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Martin Marietta reports pricing terms of debt offering
May 18, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Martin Marietta reports pricing terms of debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc:

* Martin Marietta announces pricing terms of debt offering

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc says pricing of its offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2020

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - announced pricing of its $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc says floating rate notes will mature on May 22, 2020

* Martin Marietta - notes will bear interest at per annum floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to three-month libor for U.S. Dollars plus 0.65 pct and will be issued at 100 pct of par value

* Martin Marietta Materials - fixed rate notes will mature on June 1, 2027, will have an interest rate of 3.450 pct and will be issued at 99.798 pct of par value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

