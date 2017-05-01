FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Martinrea International Q1 adjusted EPS C$0.45
May 1, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Martinrea International Q1 adjusted EPS C$0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Martinrea International Inc:

* Martinrea International Inc. Reports record quarterly earnings and announces dividend

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.45

* Q1 sales fell 3.7 percent to C$1.001 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.44, revenue view C$990.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6 pct by end of 2017

* Expect Q2 sales, excluding tooling sales, of $920 million to $960 million

* Expect q2 adjusted net earnings per share in range of $0.49 to $0.53 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.49, revenue view C$1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

