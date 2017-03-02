BRIEF-Martinrea International Q4 adj EPS c$1.50

March 3 (Reuters) - Martinrea International Inc

* Martinrea international inc. Reports record fourth quarter and yearly earnings and announces dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$1.50

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.36

* Q4 sales c$990.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$929.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Martinrea international inc qtrly production sales of $883 million

* Expect q1 2017 sales, excluding tooling sales, of $920 million to $960 million

* Expect q1 2017 adjusted net earnings per share in range of $0.42 to $0.46 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42, revenue view c$987.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: