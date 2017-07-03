BRIEF-Samir Cherfan appointed Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Middle East and Africa at PSA
* Samir Cherfan is appointed Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Middle East and Africa at PSA Group effective July 1st 2017.
July 3 Marui Group Co Ltd
* Says it repurchased 606,400 shares for 1.04 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.6 million shares for 2.68 billion yen in total as of June 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/T64fPE
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO PAY FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL, 0.23 ZLOTY PER SHARE