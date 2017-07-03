July 3 Marui Group Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 606,400 shares for 1.04 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.6 million shares for 2.68 billion yen in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/T64fPE

