BRIEF-Magni-Tech Industries says Tan Kok Aun resigns as executive director
Tan Kok Aun resigns as executive director
June 28Rizap Group Inc
* Says Marushohotta Co Ltd issued 35 million new shares, at the price of 55 yen per share, through private placement to Rizap Group Inc, on June 28, as a part of business and capital alliance with the company
* Says Marushohotta has become a subsidiary of the company


June 28 Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd: