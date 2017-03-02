FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marvell Technology Group Ltd Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Marvell Technology Group Ltd Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd:

* Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $571 million versus I/B/E/S view $567.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.23 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.18 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 revenue about $570 million, plus or minus 2 percent

* GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be approximately 59% in Q1 2018

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $545.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

