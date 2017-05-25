FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marvell Technology Q1 adjusted profit $0.24/shr from cont ops
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Marvell Technology Q1 adjusted profit $0.24/shr from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd

* Marvell technology group ltd. Reports first quarter of fiscal year 2018 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $579 million versus i/b/e/s view $570.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30 from continuing operations

* Sees q2 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.27 from continuing operations

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $585 million to $615 million

* Marvell technology group ltd sees q2 gaap and non-gaap gross margins of approximately 61%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $591.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

