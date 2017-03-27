FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-MAS Financial Services plans 5.50 bln rupees IPO, files papers with SEBI
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-MAS Financial Services plans 5.50 bln rupees IPO, files papers with SEBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Mas Financial Services Ltd

* MAS Financial Services Limited plans 5.50 billion rupees ipo, files papers with sebi

* Says IPO includes fresh issue of up to 3.07 billion rupees

* Says the equity shares offered through the red herring prospectus are proposed to be listed on bse and nse

* Mas financial services ltd - net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilized towards augmenting capital base to meet future capital requirements

* Mas financial services ltd - motilal oswal investment advisors private limited is book running lead manager to issue Source text: bit.ly/2nZ4dIB Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.