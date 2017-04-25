FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Masco Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Masco Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Masco Corp:

* Masco Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.75 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00 including items

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Building products industry fundamentals remain favorable

* Says "our outlook for demand in both repair and remodel and new home construction continues to be positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.