FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Masco Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Masco Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Masco Corp

* Masco corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.93 to $2.00

* Sees fy 2019 earnings per share $2.50

* Q2 sales $2.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.07 billion

* Masco corp says board intends to increase annual dividend by $0.02 per share to $0.42 per share, beginning with quarterly dividend to be paid in q4

* Q2 north american sales and international sales increased 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.