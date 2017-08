May 15 (Reuters) - MASI AGRICOLA SPA:

* Q1 EBITDA 3.4 MILLION EUROS (4.4 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2016)

* Q1 NET REVENUE 14.2 MILLION EUROS (14.8 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2016, -4%)

* THE COMPANY CURRENTLY BELIEVES THAT THERE ARE NO STRUCTURAL FACTORS REQUIRING TO REVISE ITS GROWTH PROJECTIONS FOR 2017 Source text: reut.rs/2rih7z0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)