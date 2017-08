BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom FY net sales 401 mln euros vs 130 mln euros last year

April 28 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA:

* FY reported net sales 401.0 million euros ($436.1 million) versus 130.2 million euros year ago

* FY reported net loss 58.1 million euros versus loss 1.5 million euros year ago

* FY reported recurring EBITDA 31.3 million euros versus 10.9 million euros year ago

* FY pro forma recurring EBITDA 118.9 million euros versus 102.8 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2017 recurring EBITDA at over 200 million euros

* Sees FY 2017 synergies and savings of over 60 million euros from new national roaming agreements Source text: bit.ly/2pa1UlA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)