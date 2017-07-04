BRIEF-China Vanke posts June, H1 contract sales
* Says June contract sales totalled 49.1 billion yuan ($7.22 billion)
July 4 Mason Financial Holdings Ltd 0273.HK> :
* Discloseable transaction acquisition of 75% of the issued capital Of Blend And Pack Pty Ltd
* Aggregate consideration for acquisition of 80% of issued capital of Blend And Pack Pty Ltd is A$80 million
* Mason Food, company, Wattle Health, vendors and Blend And Pack Pty Ltd entered into agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No date yet for shareholder vote on deal (Adds comment from investor, source and details about Standard Industries' acquisitions)