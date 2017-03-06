FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics announces clinical study of AIR001 for the treatment of chronic infection in cystic fibrosis patients
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics announces clinical study of AIR001 for the treatment of chronic infection in cystic fibrosis patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast Therapeutics announces clinical study of AIR001 for the treatment of chronic infection in cystic fibrosis patients

* Mast Therapeutics - unit Aires Pharmaceuticals entered into agreement related to phase 1/2 open-label safety and proof of concept clinical trial of AIR001

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - study is being conducted by University Of Pittsburgh and University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center

* Mast Therapeutics Inc- subsidiary will provide study drug and nebulizers for study, but no direct financial support

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - under agreement company has rights to use de-identified data and study results for potential regulatory submissions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.