BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics announces possible adjournment of special stockholders meeting

April 20 (Reuters) - Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast therapeutics- expects to adjourn special meeting without conducting any business other than adjournment

* Mast therapeutics inc- if adjourned, mast expects to reconvene special meeting on thursday, april 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m

* Mast therapeutics inc- mast does not anticipate any change in record date for stockholders entitled to vote at special meeting

* Mast therapeutics says if mast adjourns special meeting, it will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders of record as of march 13, 2017