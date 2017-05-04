FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-MasTec announces record Q1 2017 financial results
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-MasTec announces record Q1 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - MasTec Inc:

* MasTec announces record first quarter 2017 financial results and increased 2017 annual guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $1.5 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $5.7 billion

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.45

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.25

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Sees Q1 revenue $1.2 billion

* Sees Q1 revenue up 19 percent

* MasTec inc - 2017 annual guidance for revenue, diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.35, revenue view $5.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.