BRIEF-MasTec announces record Q1 2017 financial results

May 5 (Reuters) - MasTec Inc:

* MasTec announces record first quarter 2017 financial results and increased 2017 annual guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $1.5 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $5.7 billion

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.45

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.25

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Sees Q1 revenue $1.2 billion

* Sees Q1 revenue up 19 percent

* MasTec inc - 2017 annual guidance for revenue, diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.35, revenue view $5.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: