4 months ago
BRIEF-Mastek March-qtr consol profit more than doubles
#IT Services & Consulting
April 20, 2017 / 9:44 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mastek March-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Mastek Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 144.5 million rupees

* March quarter consol total revenue 1.82 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 58.6 million rupees; consol total revenue was 1.28 billion rupees

* Says recommended final dividend of INR 2.5 per share

* Says proposed reappointmentr of Sudhakar Ram as vice chairman and MD

* Says 12-month order backlog at 3.33 billion rupees

* Says new clients added for quarter was 13 Source text: (bit.ly/2opCBcs) Further company coverage:

