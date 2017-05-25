FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 8:57 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mastek seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Sudhakar Ram as vice-chairman, MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Mastek Ltd:

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Sudhakar Ram as vice-chairman & managing director of the company

* Seeks members' nod for borrowings of up to 2.50 billion rupees to be made by the company

* Seeks members' nod to give authority to board for giving loans and guarantees, making investment in securities up to inr 2.50 billion

* Seeks members' nod for creation of charge/mortgage of up to 2.50 billion rupees on assets of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

