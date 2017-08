Aug 1 (Reuters) - Master Ad Pcl:

* Q2 net profit 50.8 million baht versus 40.4 million baht

* Q2 total revenue 206.3 million baht versus 182.6 million baht

* Approved interim dividend payment from co’s performance as of 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017 at rate of thb 0.018 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: