BRIEF-Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment entered into price determination agreement
June 29 Guangdong Join-share Financing Guarantee Investment Co Ltd:
June 29 Master Glory Group Ltd
* No final dividend was proposed for year ended 31 march 2017
* profit for year attributable hk$1.22 billion versus loss of hk$135.8 million
* Fy revenue hk$85.8 million versus hk$25.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Guangdong Join-share Financing Guarantee Investment Co Ltd:
* Total dividend per share for year (including special dividend) increased by 60% to 8.0 hk cents per share