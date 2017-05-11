BRIEF-Master Glory says unit enters into acquisition agreement with Dong Bo

May 11 (Reuters) - Master Glory Group

* Purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company) has entered into acquisition agreement with vendor

* Deal at consideration of HK$15.3 million

* purchaser to acquire, and vendor to sell, 51% of share capital of and voting rights in target company

* Target company is a company incorporated in Japan under form of a joint stock company (Kabushiki Kaisha)

* Parties are Dong Bo as vendor and Sky Clover limited as purchaser