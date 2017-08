March 1 (Reuters) - ACI Worldwide Inc:

* Mastercard and ACI Worldwide reach agreement to resolve lawsuit

* ACI Worldwide - co, Mastercard Technologies Llc, Mastercard International Incorporated resolved their differences in a confidential settlement agreement

* ACI-Mastercard bought from ACI, ACI granted to mastercard perpetual license relating to components of net24-xpnet middleware on Mastercard debit switch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: