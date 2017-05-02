Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Mastercard Inc:
* Mastercard Inc- first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share
* Mastercard Inc - first-quarter net revenue increase of 12%, to $2.7 billion
* Mastercard Inc - first-quarter adjusted gross dollar volume up 8pct and purchase volume up 9pct
* Reports first-quarter adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.01 per adjusted diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mastercard inc - as of March 31, 2017, the company’s customers had issued 2.4 billion mastercard and maestro-branded cards
* Mastercard inc - qtrly increase in switched transactions of 17pct, to 14.7 billion
* Mastercard - qtrly 8pct increase in gross dollar volume, on a local currency basis,adjusting for impact of recent eu regulatory changes,to 1.2 trillion
* Mastercard - qtrly increase in cross-border volumes of 13pct on a local currency basis Source text for Eikon: [ID:$1.00 per diluted share] Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.