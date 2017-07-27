FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Mastercard Q2 EPS $1.10
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Mastercard Q2 EPS $1.10

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc:

* Mastercard Inc - second-quarter net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per diluted share

* Mastercard Inc - second-quarter net revenue increase of 13%, to a record $3.1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mastercard Inc - second-quarter adjusted gross dollar volume and purchase volume both up 9%

* Mastercard Inc qtrly increase in cross-border volumes of 14% on a local currency basis

* Mastercard Inc - as of June 30, 2017, the company's customers had issued 2.4 billion mastercard and Maestro-branded cards

* Mastercard Inc qtrly increase in switched transactions of 17% to 16.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.