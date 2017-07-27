FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Mastercard says consumer confidence continuing to improve, primarily driven by Germany, Spain - conf call
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
Cyber Risk
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Healthcare
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 4:23 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Mastercard says consumer confidence continuing to improve, primarily driven by Germany, Spain - conf call

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc:

* Mastercard - Consumer confidence is continuing to improve (in Europe), and that's primarily driven by Germany and Spain - conf call

* Mastercard - In U.K., despite ongoing concerns around Brexit, SpendingPulse showed solid overall retail sales growth of 5% in quarter - conf call

* Mastercard - "in Asia, we continue to see strong economic growth in India and several of the ASEAN countries" - conf call

* Mastercard - This quarter, Kroger will be converting their credit portfolio with U.S. Bank to Mastercard, still with U.S. Bank - conf call

* Mastercard - Been working on developing technology network solution for China; are progressing well in that regard - conf call

* Mastercard - areas of strength continue to be Europe, where we're seeing strong U.K. inbound, outbound volumes as well as Russia, Italy, France - conf call

* Mastercard - "As we look forward to the second half of the year, we are forecasting this momentum to continue" - conf call

* Mastercard - Based on current foreign exchange rates, now anticipate FX headwinds will subside, primarily due to weakening U.S. dollar - conf call

* Mastercard - For year, continue to expect net revenue will grow at low double-digit Y-O-Y rate on currency-neutral basis, excluding acquisitions - conf call

* Mastercard - For Q3, expect net revenue growth to be similar to what we saw in Q2, on a currency-neutral basis, excluding acquisitions - conf call

* Mastercard - Extending support of the rollout of Masterpass through the acceleration of A&M spend in the third quarter - conf call

* Mastercard - Continue to forecast recent acquisitions, that's notably Vocalink, will be about $0.05 to $0.06 dilutive in 2017 - conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.