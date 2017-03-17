BRIEF-Mastrad launches 1.66 million euro capital increase

March 17 (Reuters) - Mastrad SA:

* Realizes private placement of 0.784 million euros ($844,838.40)

* Launches capital increase for a max of 1.660 million euros by public offer without preferential subscription rights

* Issuance of 2,307,692 common shares, which may be increased to maximum of 2,553,846 shares at a price of 0.65 euro per share

* Issue price is discount of 29.35 percent compared to the average close of the last 20 trading sessions preceding the decision to launch operation