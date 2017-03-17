FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Mastrad launches 1.66 million euro capital increase
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
March 17, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mastrad launches 1.66 million euro capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Mastrad SA:

* Realizes private placement of 0.784 million euros ($844,838.40)

* Launches capital increase for a max of 1.660 million euros by public offer without preferential subscription rights

* Issuance of 2,307,692 common shares, which may be increased to maximum of 2,553,846 shares at a price of 0.65 euro per share

* Issue price is discount of 29.35 percent compared to the average close of the last 20 trading sessions preceding the decision to launch operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9280 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.