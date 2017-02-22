FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Matador Resources reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.09
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Matador Resources reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.09

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co:

* Matador Resources Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides operational update and 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.09

* Matador Resources Co sees 2017 oil production of 6.7 to 7.0 million barrels

* Matador Resources Co sees 2017 natural gas production of 33.0 to 35.0 billion cubic feet

* Matador Resources Co sees 2017 total oil equivalent production of 12.2 to 12.8 million boe

* Matador Resources - Q4 average daily total production of approximately 30,000 boe per day, an increase of 2pct sequentially

* Sees FY17 midstream capital expenditures of $56 to $64 million

* Matador Resources Co sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of $245 to $265 million

* Matador Resources Co - from January 1 through mid-february 2017, matador has averaged oil production of approximately 17,500 barrels per day

* Matador Resources Co - at February 22, 2017, matador estimates that its Q1 2017 average oil equivalent production will be about 32,000 boe per day

* Matador Resources Co - expects to operate four drilling rigs in delaware basin in Q1 2017, adding a fifth drilling rig in Delaware basin in Q2 of 2017

* Matador Resources Co - projects that it will drill and place on production 91 gross (56.2 net) wells in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

