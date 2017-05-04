FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Matador Resources says entered into an amendment to revolving credit agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Matador Resources says entered into an amendment to revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co:

* Matador Resources Co - on april 28, 2017, mrc energy company, entered into an amendment to revolving credit agreement - sec filing

* Matador Resources - pursuant to amendment, borrowing base increased to $450.0 million,maximum facility amount remained unchanged at $500.0 million

* Matador Resources Co - pursuant to amendment, maximum facility amount remained unchanged at $500.0 million

* Matador Resources Co - company chose to keep elected borrowing commitment at $400.0 million Source text - bit.ly/2pJ3hq5 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.