* Match Group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Match Group Inc qtrly revenue was $299 million, a 15%
increase from the prior year quarter
* Match Group Inc qtrly adjusted EPS $ 0.12
* Qtrly diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $301.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Match Group Inc qtrly ARPPU $0.53 versus $0.54
* Match Group Inc qtrly average PMC grew 16 percent to 5.9
million over the prior year quarter
* Match Group Inc- the board authorized a share repurchase
program of up to 6 million shares of common stock.
* Match Group Inc- as of March 31, 2017, IAC’s ownership
interest and voting interest in Match Group were 82.3% and
97.9%, respectively
