Feb 24 Materialise Nv

* Materialise reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* For fiscal 2017, we expect to report consolidated revenue between 128,000 - 134,000 keur

* Materialise nv qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenues $33.2 million

* For fiscal 2017, expect adjusted ebitda between 10,500 - 13,500 keur.

* Expect amount of deferred revenue co generates from annual licenses, maintenance in 2017 to increase by an amount between 4,000 - 5,000 keur

* "Expect our financial results to be particularly strong in Q3 and even stronger in Q4"