BRIEF-Materials Analysis Technology plans new shares issuance for loan repayment

July 27 (Reuters) - Materials Analysis Technology Inc :
* Says it plans to issue about 9 million new shares of its common stock
* Says issue price will be determined later
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and invest overseas
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b3am4f
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)