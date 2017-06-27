BRIEF-Tes signs contract worth 2.8 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.8 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
June 27 Materials Analysis Technology Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 19
* Xcerra and Spirox reinstate agreement on sales and support operations in mainland China and Taiwan