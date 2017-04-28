FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Materion Corp posts Q1 EPS of $0.15
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Materion Corp posts Q1 EPS of $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Materion Corp

* Materion corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and confirms outlook for 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 sales $240.7 million versus $235.5 million

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.45 to $1.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $231.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Materion corp - Heraeus acquisition contributed favorably to growth in adjusted operating profit during q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.