March 3 (Reuters) - Materion Corp

* Materion Corporation announces planned leadership succession

* Materion Corp - Jugal K. Vijayvargiya has joined Materion and succeeded Hipple as president and chief executive officer

* Materion Corp - completed planned succession of with appointment of Richard J. Hipple, chairman, president and chief executive officer

* Materion Corp - Vijayvargiya has also been appointed as a Materion director