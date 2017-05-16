FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Matinas BioPharma Q1 loss per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc

* Matinas biopharma reports 2017 first quarter financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Matinas biopharma holdings inc - company ended quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $15.8 million

* Matinas biopharma holdings inc - based on management's current projections, co believes cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations into june 2018

* Matinas biopharma holdings - expects to report topline results from ongoing phase 2 study of mat2203 in vvc in june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

