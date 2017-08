April 13 (Reuters) - Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd:

* Entered into JV agreement cum shareholders agreement, subscription agreement with Nissin Ex. Co, and Nihon House Corp

* Agreement to jointly venture into the manufacturing of prefabricated building materials

* JVSA will not have any material effect on earnings per share of mchb group for the financial year ended 31 march 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2nHLuSs] Further company coverage: