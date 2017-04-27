BRIEF-Dextera Surgical reports Q3 loss per share of $0.50
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
April 27 Matrix Service Co:
* Matrix Service Company provides third quarter business update
* Sees Q3 loss per share $0.49 to $0.56
* Q3 results negatively impacted by charge on a large power project as well as continuing market softness and project delays
* Preliminary consolidated revenue is expected to be approximately $250 million for Q3
* Preliminary Q3 ended March 31, 2017 consolidated backlog is projected to be about $790 million, compared to $814 million at December 31, 2016
* Full-year earnings per share expected to be near breakeven
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results