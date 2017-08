May 9 (Reuters) - Matrix Service Co:

* Matrix service company reports third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.52

* Q3 revenue $251.2 million versus $309.4 million

* Sees FY earnings per share $0.00

* Qtrly loss of $0.52 per share

* Says consolidated revenue was $251.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $309.4 million

* Says backlog at March 31, 2017 was $790.4 million compared to $814.0 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: